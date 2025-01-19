Exomod Concepts: C68 Carbon Back in Black, the 1968 Dodge Charger Full Carbon Body Hellcat Redeye

The Exomod C68 Carbon “Back in Black” is a retro ’68 Dodge Charger reimagined with a modern twist. EXOMOD Concepts has succeeded in creating a work of art on four wheels with its latest creation, the C68 CARBON “Back in Black.” This car, which has come through a meticulous restomod process, brings together the great, never-fading elegance of a 1968 Dodge Charger with the brute power and comfort of a modern 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT HELLCAT Jailbreak.

Style of the restomod car

Although the exterior styling of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak 2023 certainly brings to mind the classic lines of muscle cars of the past, the interior is a perfect example of great modernity where there is certainly no shortage of amenities. In fact, the interior is equipped with all the latest technological conveniences. In fact, looking closely we can see that we find a familiar dashboard design, an intuitive 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen infotainment system, a high-quality sound system by Alpine with 9 speakers, and comfortable electric heated seats. In this way, the Jailbreak 2023 perfectly combines the thrills of sporty driving with the luxury and comfort of a modern car.

Instead, under the hood of the Super Scoop v3.0 we find a powerful 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi Hellcat V8 engine, capable of unleashing an impressive 717 horsepower and a monstrous 650 lb-ft of torque. This explosive combination was created to deliver supercar performance, delivering unique thrills with every acceleration. To put even more emphasis on driving pleasure, the car has been equipped with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy a more engaging and direct driving experience firsthand, feeling close and in tune with the car.

Exterior features and price

The exterior appearance of the C68 Carbon, takes inspiration from the classic lines of the 1968 Dodge Charger. In this case, however, it is made even more aggressive by exposed carbon fiber details and 20-inch Forgeline alloy wheels with Nitto high-performance tires. The Brembo braking system, with multi-piston calipers, is responsible for ensuring powerful and modular braking in all conditions. The Super Scoop v3.0 represents a perfect union of classic design and modern technology. It is a car that makes sportiness and exclusivity its strong points, offering an unforgettable driving experience.

This car is available for purchase from Earth Motor Cars in Carrollton, Texas. We certainly find a decidedly one-of-a-kind car that is priced at $368,900. To transform the Challenger SRT HELLCAT Jailbreak into C68 CARBON, the experts at EXOMOD put in over 2,000 hours of work. Starting with the bare chassis of the modern car, as we have seen explaining the details, they completely covered the body with carbon fiber, faithfully recreating the iconic lines of the 1968 Dodge Charger. The sleek black finish, combined with 1968-inspired Kandy Apple Red clear carbon fiber stripes, gives the car a distinctive and eye-catching appearance. A car that is sure to achieve great success in the U.S. market, given the features that are perfectly in line with consumer needs.