Exomod C68 Carbon ‘Back In Black’ goes up for auction in Texas

It was acquired from the selling dealer in 2024 and modified by eXoMod Concepts of Greenville, Pennsylvania, with a 1968 Dodge Charger-style carbon fiber body. Power comes from a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. Factory output was estimated at 717 horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and a self-locking differential. The car is equipped with launch control and line lock.

Exomod C68 Carbon ‘Back In Black’ features

Some will remember that we already talked about this Exomod C68 Carbon ‘Back In Black’ concept a few days ago, now it ended up at auction quite unexpectedly. Finished in black with exposed carbon fiber accents and red-tinted stripes, the car is equipped with HID Air Catcher headlights, 20-inch Forgeline OE1 wheels, hubcaps, Brembo brake calipers, adaptive dampers, traction control, start-up control, and a line lock. Interior fittings are inclusive of black leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, blind spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control and UConnect infotainment with navigation. An array of features that certainly make it a very complete car, a dream for several thousand fans of these cars from all over the world.

This modified Hellcat has traveled only 31 miles and is offered with a spec sheet, clean Carfax report and clean Texas title. Between February and November 2024, eXoMod fitted this Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak chassis with molded carbon fiber bodywork inspired by the 1968 Dodge Charger. Dubbed C68 Carbon, the car was specified with House of Kolor Jet Black paint, Kandy Apple-colored exposed carbon stripes on the trunk and side panels, and exposed carbon fiber on the hood, front spoiler, sill panels, door jambs and rear diffusers. Other highlights include a hood scoop, HID Air Catcher headlights, LED tail lights, a flip-down fuel filler cap, and dual exhaust tips with carbon fiber trim.

Cockpit and other details

The cabin is upholstered in black leather with white stitching and features heated front bucket seats and a contoured rear bench. A Jailbreak badge adorns the right side of the dashboard, and amenities include a driver’s seat with four-way power-adjustable lumbar support, as well as blind spot monitoring, a backup camera, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, and UConnect infotainment with navigation and six Alpine speakers. The heated leather-wrapped steering wheel frames a red 200 mph speedometer and 7k rpm tachometer on either side of a configurable digital display.

Custom 20-inch Forgeline OE1 billet aluminum wheels wear bright hubcaps with fratzog logos and are fitted with Nitto NT555 G2 285/35 front and 315/35 rear tires. The car features Competition suspension with adaptive dampers, traction control, stability control and electronic anti-roll. Braking is handled by red-finished Brembo calipers with six-piston units in the front. The Carfax report shows no accidents or other damage; the car is presented virtually perfect, since it is a recently produced vehicle. The Bring a Trailer site, on which it is up for auction and from which we have delivered details of the car, shows us the price of $200,000, with a deadline in four days from Jan. 26.