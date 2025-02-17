Exclusive rendering, here’s the 1000 CV Alfa Romeo SUV

After the success of the Tonale and Junior, Alfa Romeo is continuing its relaunch plan with a model that represents in all respects the brand’s characteristics: sportiness, elegance and a touch of originality. The new Stelvio is inspired by the brand’s glorious past, with a design that recalls iconic lines such as those of the SZ coupe of the 1990s, but projected into the future thanks to the adoption of Stellantis’ STLA Large platform and cutting-edge technologies.

Stelvio coming soon, features and dynamics

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive by the end of the year. Most likely, the official unveiling will take place on June 24, 2025, the day the Biscione celebrates 115 years in business. This will be the third new SUV in a few years for Alfa Romeo, which unveiled Alfa Romeo Tonale in 2022 and Alfa Romeo Junior in 2024. The next Stelvio will adopt the STLA Large platform from Stellantis, promising a greatly enhanced package.

Scheduled to debut this summer, the new model will aim to compete in the premium SUV segment, challenging vehicles such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and Polestar 3, with an impressive design and advanced technologies under the hood. Adoption of the STLA Large platform will enable the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio to support battery capacities ranging from 85 kWh to 115 kWh, offering both single- and dual-motor configurations. The electric system will be able to operate at 400V or 800V, providing high performance and more efficient charging. With the largest battery available, the range could extend up to 800 km, ranking among the best in class for an electric SUV.

Alfa Romeo, electric but also very powerful

However, Alfa Romeo will not just develop a simple electric vehicle; it is aiming for something more ambitious. In fact, a high-performance Quadrifoglio version is being planned, capable of delivering up to 1,000 hp and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in about two seconds. This would represent a significant step up from the current Quadrifoglio, both in terms of power and dynamic capabilities.

Nevertheless, the adoption of an electric powertrain will almost certainly mean an increase in the vehicle’s overall weight, something engineers will have to deal with in order to maintain the brand’s typical agility and sporty character. In addition, although the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is designed primarily as an electric car, Alfa Romeo plans to keep other possibilities open. In fact, as also confirmed by CEO Santo Ficili, the brand is also ready to offer a variant with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain, thus providing more flexibility in the range and meeting the needs of a wider audience. Design will be a key element for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and the Milanese automaker is fully aware of this.

New images of a possible Alfa Romeo SUV

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, head of styling, emphasized the importance of aesthetics for the brand, stating that the company sells cars that customers choose precisely because of their distinctive design. However, developing an electric model brings unique challenges, with design constraints often more stringent than for internal combustion cars.

Exclusive images taken by Auto Exclusive and published by Auto Express suggest that the new Stelvio will be inspired by Alfa Romeo models with a strong character, without falling into pure retro revival. Among the most obvious influences is the SZ coupe from the 1990s, nicknamed “The Monster” for its bold looks. Mesonero-Romanos explained that the inspiration came not from the SZ’s beauty, but from its brutal character. Despite market difficulties, Alfa Romeo continues its revitalization plan: after the Stelvio, the new Giulia will arrive in 2026.