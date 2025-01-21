Exclusive benefits in the Stellantis Argentina aftermarket

From discounts on maintenance and customized accessories, to the convenience and transparency of the E-Store and an exclusive new Boutique, Stellantis’ after-sales service caters to every need.

Benefits and after-sales services

The news comes directly from an official Stellantis press release issued on January 21. Stellantis continues to stand out in Argentina for its strong commitment to after-sales service, providing customers with a comprehensive experience through more than 370 service points across the country. Each year Stellantis welcomes about 800,000 customers who rely on the quality of scheduled maintenance services and other exclusive benefits offered by the company.

These are all the various benefits provided. FlexCare: Customers can purchase up to 6 advance maintenance services and extend the vehicle warranty by 12 or 24 months, providing peace of mind and additional long-term protection. E-Store: The digital platform that gives customers one-click access to all products and services of the group’s brands, facilitating the process of purchasing parts and accessories. Progressive Discounts: Stellantis rewards customer loyalty with discounts on maintenance services of up to 30 percent for services over 30,000 kilometers. The more miles driven, the greater the discounts. Accessories: With each launch of a mileage vehicle, Stellantis offers a wide range of accessories so that customers can customize their cars to their own tastes and needs.

Stellantis Summer Plan

This summer, Stellantis is offering a unique experience on the Argentine coast with the Stellantis Summer Plan, located at Paseo Aldrey Shopping in Mar del Plata, open daily until Feb. 16, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. In addition to displaying the latest accessorized models of their brands (with different items and products designed for our customers’ solutions and usability), visitors will be able to learn about all the after-sales products and services, with exclusive discounts on spare parts and maintenance, and purchase customized products as part of the new Stellantis Boutique, which offers clothing and various items from the group’s brands. These products are available in Costa’s two summer spaces (Paseo Aldrey in Mar del Plata and at the Summer Car Show in Cariló) and, once the action is over, can also be purchased in the dealer network and in the E -Shop digital stores. To complete the experience, the Mar del Plata space offers activities for the whole family, including PhotoBoot and interactive games with instant prizes to enjoy at the beach.

On the other hand, Stellantis is accompanied by important allies in this area, such as lubricant suppliers MOPAR (for Fiat, Jeep and RAM) and Total Energies (for Peugeot and Citroën). The latter are spreading the summer campaign to all Stellantis brand dealerships in Argentina, at which customers who perform a maintenance service or oil/filter change during the summer will be able to participate in immediate prizes and an exclusive raffle with a chance to win All Inclusive Experiences on selected stays. We invite you to visit the Stellantis Summer Plan website where you can learn more about our summer offerings. Click here to find out what’s new.