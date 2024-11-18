Ex Bob Seger’ Ferrari Dino 246 GTS now at auction

The 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS is equipped with a 2.4-liter V6 engine, which was centrally mounted. It offered a perfect balance between power and handling. The bodywork, designed by the unforgettable Pininfarina, is an example of style that will probably never go out of fashion. This specific example, with a past that links it to legends such as Bob Seger, has undergone a complete restoration, returning it to its former glory.

Main features of the Ferrari Dino

The cockpit has been completely refurbished and now holds fixed bucket seats upholstered in beige leather, and matching upholstery that has been extended to the door panel inserts and rear bulkhead. The dashboard has been finished in “mouse fur,” while the floors have been covered with brown carpets and floor mats. Headrests are mounted on the seat backs, and other details include a Becker Europa radio, Borletti air conditioning, and power windows. The leather-wrapped MOMO Prototype steering wheel comes with a Dino horn and is paired with a dogleg gate shifter.

The five-digit odometer shows that the car has covered about 65,000 miles, of which it appears that 100 have been added under current ownership. The mid-engine 2.4-liter Type 135CS V6 features a 65-degree angle between the cylinder banks, twin overhead camshafts on each bank, Magneti Marelli ignition, and a trio of twin-body Weber carburetors. According to the dealer who sold the car, the 2024 work also included rebuilding the carburetors, servicing the cooling system, and replacing various fluids and filters. More information for this car can be found on the site that posted the auction, namely Bringatrailer.com, on which we can also note that the car is offered at a price of $300,000, for another 8 days starting November 17, 2024.

Ferrari Dino synonymous with exclusivity, its history

This 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS is one of about 2,900 examples of the E-series produced through July 1974 leaving the factory in September 1973 with Verde Scuro finish on beige Connolly leather. Chassis 06000 was picked up again in Italy by the man who is attested to have been the first owner before being brought to the United States and later purchased by musician Bob Seger. As also cited by the auction site Birngatrailer.com, the car is believed to have got an additional owner in the 1980s and was later painted red before being sold to another owner in the late 1990s. With the latter, sources seem to confirm that it remained for the next two decades. Later, after a storage period, the car was purchased as a project by a British collector and brought to the UK.

A further multi-year restoration was then carried out, which was completed from 2021 to 2023. This work involved giving the car another red paint job, a new beige leather interior trim, and a full mechanical service.

The car was, in the end, returned to the United States just before it was acquired by the dealer who sold it in 2024. Some sources also seem to have revealed that the carburetors were overhauled in preparation for the sale. This E-series 246 is currently being offered in Texas as part of DriverSource’s Legends Collection 2024 with a report by Marcel Massini, a Dino Compendium summary and a clean Arizona title.