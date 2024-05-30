Will the new Fiat Dino Spider return to the market? Here’s what it could look like

The Fiat Dino Spider, an iconic sports car from the 1960s, has inspired designer Tommaso D’Amico to create his personal interpretation of what a hypothetical new version of this car could look like. Through a graphic render published on his YouTube channel, D’Amico envisions a Fiat Dino Spider aimed at a demanding audience who love classy cars with a sporty character. The history of the Fiat Dino Spider dates back to 1966, when it was first introduced as a two-seater spider, the result of Pininfarina‘s design. This car had some aesthetic similarities with the Dino Ferrari models of the time.

In a video, it is imagined what a new Fiat Dino Spider would look like

Pininfarina was not only responsible for the style of this car but also for the construction of the model at its factories. In 1969, the various versions were updated and enhanced. Production ceased in 1972, and no model picked up its legacy. At the moment, there is no news of the arrival of a new Fiat Dino Spider, and it seems highly unlikely that this could happen since cars of this type are now considered niche. In any case, the idea of this render is very appreciable and will certainly tickle the imagination of many enthusiasts.

The dimensions of the new Fiat Dino Spider in this render grow slightly compared to the original model, benefiting from a longer wheelbase, interior habitability, and trunk capacity, naturally providing state-of-the-art materials and super technology for both upholstery, mechanics, and bodywork.

Inside, the instrument panel is equipped with a wide range of the latest generation optional features. For this gem, based on modern technologies, the author of this render hypothesizes the presence of a 2.2 Turbo petrol engine with 280 HP AT Q4, with automatic transmission and RWD traction.