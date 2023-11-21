European sales for Stellantis continue to rise in October

Stellantis‘ sales in October increased in Europe, a month that saw a positive trend in the entire European market, with registrations growing by 15 percent. As shown in the recent data from ACEA, the automotive group formed by PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recorded an 11 percent increase in sales in October. This was attributed to the registration of 180,327 cars, compared to 162,815 registered in October 2022. However, the market share slightly decreased from 17.4 percent to 17.9 percent compared to the previous year.

In October 2023, Stellantis’ registrations in Europe grew compared to the same month last year

Looking at the period from January to October, Stellantis recorded a 6 percent growth in 2023, with a market share dropping to 17.1 percent from 18.8 percent in the same period last year. Among the group’s brands, Peugeot stood out with a 5.3 percent increase in registrations in October compared to the same month the previous year. On the other hand, Opel/Vauxhall experienced a 14 percent increase in the same period compared to last year. In contrast, DS Automobiles’ registrations decreased by approximately 24 percent last month, while Citroen‘s increased by 8.1 percent.

Fiat recorded a 10 percent increase in sales in October, and Jeep saw a significant 59 percent increase. Lancia/Chrysler sold 15 percent more cars in October, and Alfa Romeo improved sales by about 24 percent. On Monday, Stellantis closed up 2.3 percent at 18.89 euros per share on the stock market. Therefore, the automotive group continues to experience growth in its registrations in Europe, as seen in previous months.