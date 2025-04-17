Elkann and Vigna: assembly renewed confidence in current Ferrari leadership

The just-concluded Ferrari shareholders’ meeting in Amsterdam enshrined a compact vote of confidence in the current leadership. John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna remain firmly at the helm of the Prancing Horse, with all resolutions presented winning unanimous approval from investors.

Ferrari shareholders’ meeting: confidence toward leadership

The shareholders’ meeting expressed a clear signal of continuity, renewing confidence in the current management. John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna remain firmly at the helm as executive directors of Ferrari. To support their leadership, a group of high-profile nonexecutive directors was confirmed, including prominent figures such as Piero Ferrari, Delphine Arnault, and Francesca Bellettini.

Finally, the shareholders’ meeting granted the Board of Directors (BoD) an additional eighteen-month proxy to be able to issue new shares, manage subscription rights, and, under certain circumstances, exclude existing shareholders’ right of first refusal. This strategic move gives the BoD more flexibility for future financial transactions and growth opportunities for the company.

Prominent among the major decisions ratified during the Ferrari Shareholders’ Meeting is the confirmation of the possibility to proceed with the purchase of treasury shares. This operation, which may extend up to one-tenth of the share capital, will be implemented within the framework of applicable laws and with the specific intention of ensuring the company’s considerable strategic agility. In addition, shareholders voted to renew the appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2025. The meeting also resolved on the granting of new share-based incentive instruments (stock awards) for the benefit of managers with executive roles.

Ferrari budget 2024, maxi-dividend coming to shareholders

The shareholders’ meeting gave its approval to the 2024 financial statements, a result that highlights the strong economic resilience and profitability of the Ferrari prancing horse brand. It also approved the distribution of a generous dividend to shareholders, amounting to 2.986 euros per currently outstanding ordinary share. This transaction, which totals close to 534 million euros, testifies to the financial strength of the prestigious Maranello carmaker and its ability to generate value for its investors.

Recall also that on the industrial plan, CEO Benedetto Vigna emphasized progress in electrification, ahead of the launch of the first 100% electric Ferrari in 2025, which will be anticipated this year by six new models. The expansion of the paint shop and new business strategies on U.S. duties also confirm attention to every detail to protect the customer experience. But more on this in another article to be published after this one.

For those who hold Ferrari shares, it is crucial to mark on the calendar the crucial dates for cashing in this attractive dividend:

The dividend payment is scheduled for May 6, 2025. Shareholders who purchased shares on the NYSE will receive the amount due converted into U.S. dollars, using the official EUR/USD exchange rate recorded on April 17, 2025.

The ex-date is April 22, 2025 for the EXM (Euronext Milan) market and April 23, 2025 for the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange). This means that only those who own the shares before these dates will be entitled to receive the dividend.

The record date, or the date on which it is determined who the eligible shareholders are, is April 23, 2025 for both markets.