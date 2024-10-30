DS ‘Only You’: haute cuisine and immersive technology, in Argentina’s first restaurant

In this edition, the Frenessi Experience transported guests to a world of haute cuisine and immersive technology, in the first restaurant in Argentina with a single table and multi-sensory experiences enriched by virtual reality.

DS ‘Only You’: haute cuisine and immersive technology in Argentina

The event presented a multi-stage menu, where each dish was accompanied by a transformation in the venue setting, designed to reflect the essence and characteristics of each culinary creation. Inspired by the sea, Frenessi chefs developed a journey that blends fresh ingredients and marine flavors with cutting-edge techniques and artistic presentations. Guests experienced how the environment adapted and evolved with each bite, intensifying the sensory immersion.

In a carefully designed environment, guests experienced an unparalleled adventure, surrounded by an intimate and exclusive setting that evoked the elegance and distinction of DS Automobiles. Attention to detail, from state-of-the-art cooking techniques to virtual reality technology, allowed each diner to explore unique worlds without getting out of their chairs.

The “Only You” program

DS Automobiles’ “Only You” program is a tailor-made program that offers services tailored to each of its customers’ needs, offering exclusive experiences that go beyond the conventional. This event is just one example of the Brand’s commitment to giving memorable moments to its customers, strengthening the relationship and loyalty to DS Automobiles.

But not only that. with only you comes many opportunities and experiences. In fact, by visiting on the DS website dedicated to Only You dic “ spirited by you and created for you, Only You is a tailor-made program that offers services tailored to each of your needs. In tune with your daily life, DS accompanies you in every circumstance of your mobility and offers you unique experiences. Our exclusive program opens doors for you, we welcome you into our universe to live the DS experience.”

The DS’s recent experiences

Indeed, one can have the opportunity to experience gastronomy as a unique experience by tasting exceptional wines, starred cuisine, and tailor-made cooking classes. For example, we also recall a recent culinary experience made by DS with Only You. In collaboration with celebrity chef Bruno Gillot, now a DS ambassador and the benchmark of French pastry in Argentina, the brand organized a culinary experience at L’epi Boulangerie, Gillot’s boutique bakery. During the event, DS Automobiles customers had the opportunity to immerse themselves in an exclusive culinary experience.

The day began with a detailed explanation of the history and process of making the authentic French baguette, followed by a live demonstration highlighting traditional techniques combined with modern innovations. Guests were able to sample L’epi Boulangerie products, delighting in the exquisite flavors and understanding the meticulous technique and dedication required to achieve perfection in each piece of bread.

The exclusive Club Privilege Only You program

But not only with the exclusive program Club Privilege Only You offers cultural experiences with unique shows and being able to travel thus discovering unique new places and living new experiences. We also want remember a few weeks ago of the evening of Tango co Ricardo Astrada and Constanza Vieyto, who, together with the orchestra of maestro Fernando Marzan, delighted the participants with an exceptional selection of emblematic pieces of the Argentine tango. Accompanying this extraordinary performance, guests enjoyed a high quality gastronomic proposal, selected wines, and a setting specially designed for the occasion.