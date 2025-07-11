DS Automobiles launches a limited-edition DS 4 the “DS 4 ETOILE Champs-Élysées”

Beautiful interior made of luxurious Criollo Brown Nappa leather. Available at authorized DS Automobiles dealers nationwide from Thursday, July 10, with a limited run of 70 units

Stellantis launches limited edition DS 4 ETOILE Champs-Élysées for the Japanese market

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jin Narita) will launch a luxurious and highly artistic limited-edition model of DS Automobiles’ “DS 4” C-segment hatchback sedan, the “DS 4 ETOILE Champs-Élysées,” at authorized DS Automobiles dealers throughout Japan starting Thursday, July 10, in a limited number of 70 units. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price (including tax) is 5,750,000 yen.



The DS 4 is a C-segment hatchback sedan from DS Automobiles equipped with state-of-the-art design and cutting-edge technology. With a design that seeks beauty down to the smallest details, such as sculpted body lines, chrome inserts and artistic-looking alloy wheels, it was voted “the most beautiful car in the world” in 2022.



A high-quality interior space where art and craftsmanship come together.

The limited edition car announced this time is named after the Champs-Élysées, known as the “most beautiful street in the world” in Paris, the city of art. The interior is finished with a special interior with generous use of the finest Nappa leather.

The ambience creates an elegant and extraordinary experience, as if you were immersed in a painting. This limited edition model transforms your daily commute into a special experience that stimulates your senses.



One of its features is the luxurious use of the finest Criollo brown Nappa leather. The door linings and dashboard are meticulously finished with high-quality leather, which offers a soft-touch feel and a glossy appearance that intensifies over time.

“Watch Strap Design” with traditional French craftsmanship.

The seat, inspired by the pattern of a luxury watch strap, features a sophisticated three-dimensional design. The backrest and seat are made from a single piece of leather, and the craftsmanship of skilled artisans ensures comfort and beauty. This special look is exclusive to DS and is steeped in French aesthetics and “savoir-faire.”

Pearl stitching, which shimmers like a pearl, is applied to nappa leather with pearl stitching, made so that the thread is exposed on the surface in the shape of pearls and shines like a pearl when it catches the light, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the interior. This decoration, which applies haute couture techniques, is a unique beauty born of precision craftsmanship.

“Front seat ventilation” for comfort in summer.

The fan inside the seat blows cool air, making the seat comfortable even on humid days. It reduces the stuffy, sticky feeling typical of leather seats, keeping you dry and comfortable. You can keep driving comfortably even in hot weather.

The powertrain is equipped with the 1.5-liter BlueHDi, a success story since the debut of the DS 4 in 2022.

The 1.5-liter BlueHDi turbodiesel engine, which integrates more than 200 patented technologies, offers excellent clean performance and a relaxed ride thanks to its high torque. It boasts the best fuel efficiency in its class, with 21.2 km/l (WLTC mode), allowing you to fully enjoy long-distance driving.

The body is available in two colors: “Crystal Pearl” (limited to 30 units), reminiscent of a shimmering nightscape, and the very popular “Blanc na Cre” (limited to 40 units).For more details, see the product website.

URL: https://www.dsautomobiles.jp/models/ds4/etoile-champs-elysees.html