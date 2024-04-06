DS 3 and DS 4: new 136 HP Hybrid engine unveiled

DS Automobiles has announced the arrival of the new Hybrid engine for its DS 3 and DS 4 models. It is the same 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine that delivers 136 hp and 230 Nm of torque already seen on many other Stellantis brand cars. This unit is paired with a 6-speed e-DCS6 dual-clutch transmission that includes a 28 hp and 55 Nm electric motor, powered by a 0.9 kWh battery.

DS Automobiles: new Hybrid engine for DS 3 and DS 4

According to DS, in the city it will be possible to travel in electric mode for 50% of the time, while at low speeds it will be possible to drive in electric mode only for short distances. This powertrain improves both performance and fuel consumption and emissions. The DS 3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds, while the DS 4 takes 10.4 seconds. This is an improvement of 1.2 seconds for both models.

In terms of efficiency and emissions, the DS 3 gains 20% efficiency, which drops to 16% for the DS 4. Emissions are instead 112 and 116 grams per kilometer of CO2, respectively for the DS 3 and DS 4, with a reduction of 27 and 21 grams. Although the French carmaker has not yet revealed further details, it will most likely be available in the new Pallas and Etoile trims, which we talked about a few days ago.

The DS 4 will have 19-inch rims, Glossy Black exhaust tips, front and rear parking sensors and all the other driver assistance systems included in the Pallas trim. The Etoile trim, on the other hand, includes black Alcantara or Brown Nappa leather upholstery, as well as electrically adjustable seats, DS Matrix LED Vision headlights, the Rear Traffic Detection package and tinted rear windows with acoustic laminated glass.

Prices for the DS 4 start at €37,000 ($40,150) for the Pallas trim and €41,800 ($45,350) for the Etoile trim. Prices for the DS 3 have not yet been revealed.