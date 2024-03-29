DS Automobiles offers two new and unique trims for its cars

DS Automobiles has announced that its new range will be offered exclusively in two trim levels: Pallas and Etoile. The new trim names are deliberately linked to France, the home country of the Stellantis automaker.

Pallas makes a comeback, having first been used on the Citroen DS in 1964. The name is also inspired by the most luxurious five-star hotels in France, with the logo depicting the door of a grand Parisian palace. While being the entry-level trim for DS models, it will offer comprehensive equipment.

Etoile is the new top-of-the-range trim for DS, named after Place de l’Etoile, the former name of the Place Charles-de-Gaulle road junction, where the famous Arc de Triomphe is located. Etoile is also the name of the highest award given to dancers at the Paris Opera. The logo dedicated to the Etoile trim was inspired by the twelve roads that lead to the busy intersection. The aim of these two and only trim levels of DS Automobiles is to offer greater clarity to customers.

The new trims will be introduced at the beginning of the summer, starting with the DS 4 compact crossover. They will be followed by the DS 3, the DS 7 compact SUV and the DS 9 mid-size sedan. In addition to existing offerings, the French automaker is expected to introduce a flagship fastback crossover along with an all-electric version of the DS 4 later in 2024.