Dodge’s sub-$30K sports car: breaking down the possibilities

Affordable sports cars seem to have disappeared from Dodge‘s plans. Over the years, we’ve said goodbye to the turbocharged Neon SRT-4, the Challenger R/T, and the powerful Viper with its 8.4-liter V10 engine. Today we only have the Hornet, a crossover derived from the Alfa Romeo Tonale, an electric Charger, and the aging Durango. However, according to Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge, this situation could change. McAlear recently hinted at the possibility of a sports car under $30,000. If this idea materializes, we could see a new Dodge roadster in the near future.

Will Dodge really launch a new low-cost sports car?

In a recent interview with The Drive, the CEO stated: “I believe there’s a market for a weekend car, for those who would want a Viper but can’t spend $100-120 thousand. A basic car, without excessive safety or comfort features like heated seats.” This “baby Viper” concept recalls some interesting Dodge prototypes that were never mass-produced.

In 1997, the brand presented the Copperhead Concept, a roadster with a 2.7-liter V6, 5-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. This model captured enthusiasts’ imagination, appearing in early Gran Turismo video games and as a Hot Wheels model, inspiring a generation of young people from the late ’90s to early 2000s.

The same year, Plymouth launched the Prowler, a two-seater roadster with an exposed-wheel design that has maintained its charm over the years. Equipped with a 3.5-liter V6, many enthusiasts have subsequently modified it by installing powerful Hemi V8s and even supercharged Hellcat engines.

Dodge presented two more roadster concepts in the following years: the Slingshot in 2004, with a turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, and the Demon Concept in 2007, with a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder. Both had rear-wheel drive and manual transmission, aiming to compete with Pontiac Solstice, Saturn Sky, and Mazda MX-5.

Unfortunately, none of these projects ever reached production. The closest was the Chrysler Crossfire, derived from the Mercedes-Benz SLK R170. Also available in a supercharged SRT6 version, it was positioned as a grand tourer rather than a true sports car.

Today, Dodge is struggling with only three models in its lineup, all dated or with disappointing sales. An affordable roadster could reignite enthusiasm without excessive development costs.

Technical options would include using a scaled-down version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia platform. For the powertrain, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 286 HP from the Hornet would be ideal to challenge cars like the Mazda MX-5, Toyota GR86, and Subaru BRZ.

The interior, as suggested by McAlear, should remain essential and driving-oriented: a display for infotainment with smartphone connectivity, without technological excesses that occupy the entire dashboard as in too many modern vehicles.