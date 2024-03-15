Dodge’s CEO on electric Charger Daytona’s artificial sound: “We’ve changed it 100 times”

The latest Dodge Charger Daytona has arrived with a 100% electric powertrain. However, don’t expect this vehicle to blend into the background with silent operation. Dodge introduces an innovative Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system that ensures the Charger retains the iconic rumble associated with muscle cars. The question then arises: how does it sound?

Electric Dodge Charger Daytona will have artificial engine sound

During Dodge’s media event, the Charger Daytonas were showcased without emitting any sound, and although the official release video incorporates some audio snippets, they don’t fully capture the essence of the actual sound. This is due to Dodge’s ongoing experimentation with the precise auditory signature for this electric iteration of the Charger.

Tim Kuniskis, Dodge’s CEO, admitted to journalists that “we’ve changed it 100 times”. The search for the perfect sound signature is intense within Dodge, with various possibilities under consideration. However, Kuniskis assures that the final sound will not be subdued—it will rival the volume of the formidable Charger Hellcat, and not merely through speakers directed at the pavement.

The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system does utilize speakers since electric motors lack the natural sound of combustion engines. However, these speakers are housed within a chamber designed not just to amplify noise but to sculpt it. The specifics of this chamber’s design remain a Dodge secret. This innovative approach aims to infuse the Charger Daytona with a dose of classic Detroit V-8 charisma, aligning with Dodge’s ambitions.

Feedback on initial sound samples has been varied. The Charger Daytona SRT EV concept, when first revealed, emitted a high-pitched whine reminiscent of The Wraith—a 1980s cult film starring Charlie Sheen. A subsequent release presented a sound clip with a deeper, V-8-like rumble, though it was still unmistakably synthesized.

For EV enthusiasts desiring a quieter ride, Dodge assures that the sound system can be disabled. For others, the Charger Daytona offers the thrill of revving up a muscle car’s engine at traffic lights, car exhibitions, drag races, or even outside a neighbor’s home in the early morning. It’s expected that Dodge will unveil the definitive sound of the Charger Daytona before it goes into production this summer.