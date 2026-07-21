Dodge will pay you $10 per horsepower to drive the 2026 Charger

If you still find yourself waking up in a cold sweat mourning the absence of a thundering HEMI V8, Dodge is offering a mathematical consolation prize that might just make you forget about two missing cylinders. The brand’s legendary “Power Dollars” promotion is officially back.

Between July 9th and August 3rd, 2026, buyers looking to score a 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack can snatch a $10 discount per horsepower. Yes, math is finally working in favor of the consumer. However, if you were quietly hoping to apply this cash allowance to the whisper-quiet, battery-powered Charger Daytona EV, we have bad news: electric cars don’t get the horsepower-to-cash exchange rate. This deal is strictly reserved for those who still prefer the smell of burning gasoline and forced induction.

Under the hood of the new gas-powered Charger sits Stellantis’ twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six. In the baseline Charger R/T, the Standard Output (SO) variant churns out a healthy 420 HP. Plug that figure into Dodge’s calculators, and you get an immediate $4,200 shaved off the sticker price. That drops the entry-level R/T from $51,990 down to a much more palatable $47,790. Stepping up to the better-equipped R/T Plus brings the original $56,985 MSRP down to $52,785, proving that extra luxury amenities hurt slightly less when subsidized by turbochargers.

For those who insist that moderation is for the weak, the Scat Pack and Scat Pack Plus variants pack the High Output (HO) Hurricane engine, pumping out a ferocious 550 HP. That translates directly into a meaty $5,500 discount. Suddenly, the standard Scat Pack’s $56,990 price tag plummets to $51,490, meaning you can now acquire 550 twin-turbo horses for less than the usual sticker price of a standard R/T. If luxury-laced tire shredding is your style, the Scat Pack Plus drops from $61,985 to $56,485.

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear summed up the brand’s philosophy best, stating, “Nobody rewards horsepower like Dodge”, and emphasizing that the program puts genuine muscle within reach for less. While these savings don’t quite match the legendary clearance cuts seen on old V8 Hellcats getting over five grand knocked off a brand-new 550-hp muscle car before August 3rd is an offer hard to ignore.