Dodge turns the Charger’s scent into a fragrance for nostalgic muscle car fans

Dodge is expanding its merchandising range with a rather unexpected product: an official fragrance inspired by the new Charger. The scent is being offered as a gift idea for Father’s Day in the United States, with a price of $24.95, and joins the accessory line linked to the American brand’s muscle car.

Dodge Charger, after the muscle car comes the official $24.95 fragrance

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

The product presentation is deliberately over the top. Dodge describes it as a tool to unleash “pure masculinity” and deliver a sort of “turbo boost” in the spirit of the Charger Sixpack, while the official commercial goes as far as defining the fragrance not as a cologne, but as an assault on the senses. It even jokes about valets tipping the owner instead of the other way around.

Beyond the irony, the product’s composition appears to follow the rules of traditional perfumery. The opening notes include bergamot, mandarin and orange, while the heart features black pepper, clary sage and jasmine. The base rests on cedarwood, patchouli and amber. It is a rather structured olfactory profile, although its positioning remains deliberately unconventional compared with the world of classic men’s fragrances.

The reference to the Charger Sixpack is not accidental, because Dodge has been working for some time to keep the identity of its muscle cars alive during the transition to the new range, split between the electric Daytona version and petrol models powered by the six-cylinder Hurricane engine. Alongside the fragrance, the same operation also includes a $29.95 American Muscle Patriotic T-Shirt, showing the Charger Daytona against a background dominated by the US flag. The curious detail is that the Daytona is currently produced in Canada, which makes the strongly patriotic graphic choice even more interesting.

Together, the two products reflect a strategy consistent with the brand’s historical character. Dodge does not seem interested in discretion or subtle storytelling. Instead, it is pushing a loud, exaggerated and deliberately provocative marketing operation, designed to generate conversation around the Charger’s return. In this logic, even a bottle of fragrance can become a promotional tool, just like a livery or a television commercial.