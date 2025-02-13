Dodge: the forgotten concept that shaped legendary sports cars

In the 1980s, Chrysler was a company in transformation. After finding itself on the brink of bankruptcy, it managed to turn things around in 1983, undertaking a series of strategic moves that led to the acquisition of AMC, Jeep, and even Lamborghini. Simultaneously, it revolutionized the automotive industry by introducing a new vehicle segment: the minivan. The American automaker also created Diamond Star Motors, a joint venture with Mitsubishi that gave birth to some of the most iconic sports cars of the 1990s. Among these, one vehicle in particular has its roots in an innovative 1988 concept: the Dodge Intrepid Concept.

The Dodge Intrepid Concept inspired a series of sports cars

Based on a modified version of the Dodge Daytona‘s G-body platform, the Intrepid Concept featured a slightly shorter wheelbase (95.4 inches) and an incredibly low profile, with an overall height of just 45.6 inches. The independent suspension design on all four wheels was an unusual detail for American sports cars of the time. From an aesthetic standpoint, the Intrepid Concept was a futuristic vision of the Dodge brand.

The official press release described it as “a preview of the brand’s future,” and no statement proved more prophetic. When the Dodge Stealth debuted a few years later, its resemblance to the Intrepid was undeniable.

Many elements of the Stealth were clearly inspired by the Intrepid prototype. The wide, low front end, with pop-up headlights and triangular indicators, was practically identical. The rear also inherited the concept’s design, with a flat tail and sculpted taillights. The side air intakes showed a strong resemblance to those of the Intrepid, although they were resized to accommodate the Stealth’s front V6 engine, available in both naturally aspirated and twin-turbo versions.

The Stealth was born alongside the Mitsubishi 3000GT, another legend of the ’90s. The two cars were jointly developed by Chrysler and Mitsubishi, sharing Japanese platforms and powertrains. The Intrepid’s influences can also be seen on the Japanese sports car, especially in the front-end configuration and doors, characterized by aerodynamic grooves similar to those of the Dodge prototype.

In 1987, at the Cobo Hall Show, the Dodge Intrepid Concept went almost unnoticed, then fell into obscurity in subsequent decades. To this day, it’s unclear what happened to this unique specimen. Even Dodge is unable to trace it, suggesting it may have been destroyed.