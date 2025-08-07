Dodge sparks backlash after controversial street takeover post

Dodge has faced severe criticism over content published as part of its “Marriage is Scary” campaign. The controversial phrase, “What if they don’t like street takeovers?”, triggered a flood of negative comments, forcing the American automaker, part of the Stellantis group, to quickly remove the post from Instagram.

Dodge under fire: social media post sparks outrage over street takeover reference

The reference to illegal street takeovers didn’t go unnoticed. These events, often characterized by dangerous maneuvers on illegally closed public roads, are a plague for many cities and endanger both participants and spectators. Some users saw Dodge’s message as ambiguous at best, if not an outright glorification of these practices.

The post featured a Challenger SRT Hellcat shrouded in smoke from burnouts in a scene many found irresponsible. It didn’t take long for the image to go viral online, accompanied by harsh criticism: “The next victim at an illegal takeover will also be your responsibility,” wrote one user. “You just devalued your own models,” added another.

The social media series, built around ironic contrasts related to marriage fears, included other more innocuous content like “What if they don’t root for your team?” or “What if you love them more than your Hellcat?” But the takeover post crossed the line, according to the community.

Dodge backtracked by deleting the content, but the reputational damage lingered. The incident demonstrates how fine the line is between provocation and irresponsibility, especially when touching on sensitive topics like road safety.

Illegal street takeovers are extremely dangerous phenomena that are difficult to control, despite authorities’ attempts to crack down with severe penalties. Cars sliding through crowds, injured spectators, police chases, this isn’t the kind of spectacle an automotive brand should even remotely reference in its communications. Dodge has announced in the last few hours that it will launch a new muscle car at the Roadkill Nights event.