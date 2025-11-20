Dodge reopens orders for the Durango GT with Pentastar V-6 engine

Dodge expands the options available on the Durango, the muscular SUV that continues to win over American buyers. Alongside the GT version powered by the highly sought-after HEMI V8, the brand is reopening orders for the Durango GT equipped with the well-known 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, thanks to the gradual increase in HEMI engine availability.

Dodge Reopens Orders for the 2026 Durango GT V6

“It’s a moment of strong momentum for the Durango,” said Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge. “This year the model has achieved outstanding results: first place in the JD Power APEAL study for midsize SUVs, the launch of the new SRT Hellcat Jailbreak with millions of possible combinations, the return of B5 Blue, and the expansion of states where the SRT Hellcat can be ordered. With the arrival of the HEMI V8 on the GT AWD, demand has risen again. To maintain this momentum, we’re reopening orders for the GT V6 so we can satisfy more customers while HEMI engine availability continues to grow.”

The Durango remains the only three-row SUV that blends true “muscle” character with family-friendly capability, offering a unique mix of performance, versatility and commanding presence. With seating for seven, available all-wheel drive and two iconic powertrains to choose from, it embodies a concept that no rival truly matches.

The 2026 lineup is now broader and more diverse. The Pentastar V6 returns to the Durango GT, delivering 295 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Pricing in the United States starts at $38,995, with AWD adding $2,000. Those seeking a more accessible V8 can opt for the GT HEMI AWD with its 5.7-liter, 360-hp engine, still one of the most affordable AWD V8s on the market at $42,695.

For drivers who want even greater performance, the Durango R/T, equipped with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 making 475 hp, will be available to order again in the first quarter of 2026. At the very top sits the Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 producing 710 hp. Starting at $79,995, it remains the most powerful and fastest three-row gas SUV in the world.

Alongside the standard Hellcat comes the new SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, created for those who want to customize every detail: more than seven million combinations of colors, trims and features allow buyers to create a truly unique model. Orders for the Durango GT V6 opened on November 19.