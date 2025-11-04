2026 Dodge Durango: the B5 Blue color returns to the SUV lineup

Dodge is reviving its most iconic heritage by reintroducing the legendary B5 Blue, a historic color that defined the golden era of American muscle cars. First appearing in the late 1960s and early 1970s as part of the brand’s famous “High Impact” paint lineup, the color now returns across the entire 2026 Durango range, marking its comeback after an eight-year absence.

2026 Dodge Durango: the legendary B5 Blue returns, and every trim gets a HEMI

The announcement confirms Dodge’s intention to reinforce its performance identity, even within the three-row SUV segment, by combining power, style, and tradition. The B5 Blue finish will be available on all versions, including the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, the most extreme model in the lineup, which offers over seven million personalization combinations. The American brand describes this shade as “a symbol of character, power, and Dodge DNA,” emphasizing the connection between the brand’s past and its future.

The B5 Blue joins the new Green Machine in expanding the palette of exterior colors offered for the 2026 model year. Starting with orders placed from August 13, 2025, every Durango trim will be powered by HEMI V8 engines, confirming the model’s role as the only three-row performance SUV equipped with high-output powertrains across its entire range.

Dodge plans to invest further in the renewed identity of the Durango, blending traditional muscle power with modern technological evolution. Orders for the new color will open on November 4, 2025, with production scheduled to begin in the following weeks.

The B5 Blue has played a key role in Dodge’s history, having appeared on legendary models such as the Charger, Coronet R/T, Plymouth Road Runner, and GTX, alongside other iconic finishes like Plum Crazy, Go Mango, and Hellraisin. Reintroduced in 2009 on the Challenger SRT8, the color now makes its way to the Durango, uniting the nostalgic charm of classic muscle cars with the modern power and presence of Dodge’s most imposing SUV.