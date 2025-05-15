Dodge prepares to road-test solid-state batteries

Factorial, a company specializing in solid-state battery technology, is collaborating with Dodge, an American brand of Stellantis, to conduct road tests. If the results are positive, the first models equipped with this technology could arrive on the market between 2028 and 2032. The two companies have been collaborating since 2021, but this is the first time Dodge will test prototypes on the road. Starting from 2026, they will begin implementing a fleet of Dodge Charger Daytona equipped with Factorial‘s solid-state batteries to solve efficiency problems and improve range for the electric muscle car.

Dodge and Factorial begin testing solid-state batteries: production target from 2028

“What happened with Stellantis represents a very important milestone for validating cell performance,” Factorial CEO Siyu Huang told Autonews. “It’s not just about greater energy density, but also about a longer life cycle and fast charging. Above all, this is the first complete validation that automakers have shared.”

Solid-state batteries offer numerous advantages, starting with faster charging times. Those that Dodge is preparing to test, for example, guarantee an energy density of 375 watt-hours per kilogram and allow charging from 15% to 90% in just 18 minutes. This type of battery also ensures greater energy capacity, resulting in superior range compared to traditional batteries.

Alternatively, automakers could leverage this efficiency to install more compact and lighter batteries, reducing the vehicle’s weight and increasing, albeit slightly, the vehicle’s range. Factorial has also announced important progress in adapting solid-state batteries to low temperatures. Another fundamental aspect is safety: using a solid and non-flammable electrolyte, these batteries are much less susceptible to fires. “We are now able to guarantee excellent performance even at -30 degrees Celsius, something that until recently was unthinkable,” the company stated.

Factorial, in addition to collaborating with Stellantis, has also made agreements with Kia, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz. The German automaker is also testing these batteries on the road starting from February of this year, so everyone will benefit as soon as solid-state batteries become the norm.