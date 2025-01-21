Dodge Power Wagon Restomod: luxury throwback comes with $425K price tag

Fantasy has no limits in tuning. Proof of this comes from the restomod of an American truck from past years, transformed into a pickup with contemporary technical solutions. The subject of the update was the Dodge Power Wagon, produced in various configurations by the American automaker starting in 1945.

This is not a simple technical and aesthetic facelift: the transformation was very extensive, in some ways radical. Suffice it to say that the selling price of this restomod reached $425,000. With the same amount, you could buy a top-tier supercar. Alternatively, you could put many current pickup trucks in your garage, to the point of creating a fleet.

Dodge Power Wagon: this example costs $425,000

Under the front hood beats a 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine, with 385 maximum horsepower, paired with a 6-speed 68RFE automatic transmission, aligned with contemporary standards. This transmission is designed to handle a wide range of driving conditions, from urban environments to off-road trails.

In the cabin, there are heated and ventilated seats, a sophisticated stereo system, and a highly effective dual-zone air conditioning system. These are luxuries that the original model never dreamed of having, as it was born in a very spartan form. The update work was carried out by specialists from Desert Power Wagons LLC, who are responsible for creating this highly customized vehicle.

The completion of the 4-door Dodge Power Wagon Restomod, featured in our article, occurred recently: in December of last year. Only a few weeks separate us from its birth. The body, finished in Jupiter Red, makes quite an impression. It’s the seal of artisanal work that took more than 5,000 hours. The result is a genetic monster that can steal the scene in any environmental context. Perhaps this is the only motivation behind the purchase process, but it’s not for me to say.

For those who don’t know, after World War II, the Dodge Power Wagon became the first mass-produced civilian truck in the United States, starting from the basic configuration shaped for the military. The look of the modernized version doesn’t completely follow the style of the original model, but also allows itself some visual flair connected to modernity, highlighted by the fenders and side steps in glossy black. In the bed, the connection with tradition is sealed by the oak bed with stainless steel slats.

To improve comfort, modern suspensions were adopted. The work on the fully boxed steel frame rails was also very accurate, best supporting its dynamics. In the aesthetic pattern, you can notice the presence of 20-inch Method Race wheels, fitted with 40-inch Maxxis Razr M/T tires. These accessories seem ready to tackle any environmental context with strength and energy. The materials used to upholster the cabin are noble and refined, with premium leather and modern solutions, such as the 12-inch Shizhen touchscreen. A few months ago, a Dodge Power Wagon with an enormous engine of 1,000 horsepower was also unveiled.