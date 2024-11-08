Dodge Power Wagon, at SEMA 2024 the restoration features a 1,000 HP Hellephant engine

At the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Mike Rowe, the well-known TV journalist famous for his advocacy of skilled trades, and Craig Jackson, auction expert, unveiled an extraordinary piece of work, a unique creation. It’s a customized Dodge Power Wagon renamed “SWEAT.”

A lot of hard work went into creating this beast of a Dodge powered by a 1,000-horsepower Hellephant V8 engine. This impressive and iconic transformation aims to celebrate craftsmanship and will be auctioned off in January, with proceeds going to the Mike Rowe WORKS Foundation. It’s a historic vehicle, with production beginning in the distant 1940s, specifically in the immediate American post-war period.

This isn’t a simple restoration. This special Dodge, renamed SWEAT, pays homage to the tradition of the Jimny and Ram, blending the past with modern performance and high-end features. The Power Wagon incorporates parts from five different vehicles, including classic Town Wagon models and a modern Ram that donated the chassis, creating a piece of art that preserves classic lines while adding innovations.

This Dodge features air intakes inspired by the Ram 1500 TRX, a rare ’58 grille, and a double cab design. Equipped with Carli Dominator 3.0 suspensions, a digital infotainment system, and hand-crafted leather interiors, the vehicle stands out for its high comfort and unique style. With 37-inch tires and a modernized air conditioning system, the Power Wagon can handle off-road terrain while maintaining refinement and comfort.

At the heart of the Dodge, as mentioned, a powerful 7.0-liter Hellephant V8 engine ensures unmatched power, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This 1,000-horsepower monster sits on a chassis designed to withstand any challenge, with high ground clearance and King shocks suitable for any terrain.

The distinctive acronym SWEAT, “Skill and Work Ethic Aren’t Taboo,” emphasizes Rowe‘s message. The goal is once again to drive interest toward skilled trades and manual work. The Dodge Power Wagon will come before the public again at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.