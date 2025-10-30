Dodge Hornet: here’s what the new Charger-inspired generation could look like

The Dodge Hornet, the American cousin of the Alfa Romeo Tonale (assembled until recently in Italy), recently turned three years old, an age that in the automotive sector sounds like an alarm bell. In fact, the mid-cycle restyling should be around the corner. And it’s precisely on the emphasis of that ‘should’ that the dilemma for this compact crossover is consumed. So far, in fact, not a single tester has been spotted with the classic camouflage on fascias, lights and bumpers, the basic recipe for any car about to be renewed.

Digital artist imagines 2027 Dodge Hornet redesign inspired by Charger Daytona

A renewed Dodge Hornet likely exists in the most hidden plans in Stellantis‘ drawers, but the date of its debut is shrouded in mystery. Meanwhile, digital content creators take the initiative. Artist Digimods Design intervened on YouTube to present a rendering of the hypothetical 2027 Dodge Hornet, which, mercilessly, takes direct inspiration from the muscular latest-generation Dodge Charger Daytona.

In Digimods‘ virtual concept, the Hornet sports the same front fascia as the Charger, albeit skillfully modified, with a light bar and revised grille. The rear appears decidedly more modern, with new taillights and bumpers, along with what appears to be a new exhaust tip, although it’s hypothesized that the model could aim solely for electrification. The rendering in an aggressive yellow with black details and tinted windows shows us a desirable future for the crossover.

Returning to harsh reality, the Hornet’s situation is much less glittering. Stellantis has indefinitely suspended Dodge Hornet production due to complications related to U.S. tariffs, as it’s produced in Italy together with its cousin Tonale. On Dodge’s local website, the car is still available in the 2024 model year, but is suspended, precisely, in a production limbo.