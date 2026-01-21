Dodge Hornet fire sale: the compact SUV is now cheaper than a used sedan

The Dodge Hornet arrived on the scene with all the grace of a lead balloon. Despite its undeniable Italian flair, sharp interior, and surprisingly engaging driving dynamics, it simply failed to sting the wallets of American buyers. Now, as we navigate 2026 with 2024 models still clogging up showroom floors, the automotive world is witnessing a desperate, borderline-hilarious fire sale. Dealers are highly motivated to move inventory, slashing original prices by nearly 50% to finally get these units into customers’ driveways.

If you’ve ever wanted a new car without the new car price tag, Florida is currently a goldmine. We found a brand-new Hornet GT AWD listed for a staggering $19,748, a massive 43.4% drop from its original $34,920 MSRP. And this isn’t one of those “only if you’re a left-handed veteran with a PhD” deals. It requires no special incentives. For the price of a base Chevrolet Trax, you’re getting a performance-tuned compact SUV with a full factory warranty. Some high-mileage new units are even dipping below the $18,000 mark.

The deals get even wilder when you look at the Hornet R/T, the plug-in hybrid version of the family. In Connecticut, an R/T formerly used as a service loaner, with 21,300 km on the clock, is listed at $22,452, down from an original $46,615. If you qualify for all available incentives, that price plummets to $19,452. That is a total savings of 58.3% for a car that offers 288 HP, all-wheel drive, and can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds. Plus, it still holds over 48 km of electric-only range for your silent morning commutes.

It is no secret that high initial pricing kept the Hornet from buzzing. But now that it is officially exiting the US market, the “Italian-ish” orphan of the Dodge lineup has become the ultimate bargain.

Whether you opt for the punchy GT or the electrified R/T, you’re getting an excellent chassis and a lot of car for very little money. If you can stomach driving a car the manufacturer gave up on, now is the time to strike.