Dodge Hornet axed under Trump, while the HEMI V-8 lives on

The fate of the Dodge Hornet seems increasingly uncertain, not because of consumer demand, but due to the import tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. What was meant to be Dodge’s breakthrough in the compact SUV segment, designed to deliver significant volumes, never managed to truly establish itself, and now its future looks more fragile than ever.

Dodge Hornet’s future threatened by tariffs as Stellantis shifts back to V8 power

Rather than dwell on the disappointment, Stellantis appears set on redirecting the brand’s strategy back to its roots: high-performance V8 engines. Thanks to more lenient emissions regulations, Dodge aims to bring its iconic V8 powertrains back to center stage, making them once again the heart of its lineup.

The Hornet was assembled at Stellantis’ Pomigliano plant in Italy, alongside its sister model, the Alfa Romeo Tonale. However, new tariffs forced the company to halt production with no restart date in sight. According to CEO Matt McAlear, Dodge imported every available 2025 model-year unit before the 27.5% tariff came into effect in the spring. Fewer than 3,000 examples remain on U.S. dealer lots, and most are expected to be sold out before the end of the year.

McAlear explained that Dodge had planned to lower the Hornet’s price point to around $30,000 to stimulate demand, but tariffs completely changed the equation. If duties are not revised, the executive hinted, there will be no 2026 model.

On the showroom floor, the Hornet’s departure doesn’t seem to spark much regret. Several dealers noted that bringing an Italian-derived SUV to the U.S. proved challenging, with customers often critical of perceived quality issues. In 2023, Dodge registered just over 20,000 Hornets in the U.S., a respectable figure, but one that failed to meet long-term ambitions. The brand’s future strategy is already looking elsewhere.

With a strong return to V8s, Dodge aims to win back traditional enthusiasts disillusioned by downsizing and the arrival of the electric Charger. Starting in 2026, all Durango models will feature Hemi engines as standard, ranging from 360 to 475 horsepower, while the SRT Hellcat variant will retain its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 710 hp. According to industry insiders, even the Charger, the quintessential American muscle car, may soon bring the Hemi V8 back under its hood.