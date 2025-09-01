Alfa Romeo Tonale MY26 spotted on the road, debut set for year-end

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale MY26 is getting closer to its debut. The launch of the refreshed compact SUV is expected by the end of 2025, but road testing continues in the meantime. The latest images, captured by Gabetz Spy Unit and shared on social media by Walter Vayr, show a camouflaged prototype undergoing routine road trials.

Alfa Romeo Tonale MY26: debut approaches as new spy shots emerge

Looking closely at the photos, one detail stands out: the presence of a double fuel flap, confirming that this is the plug-in hybrid version. Heavy camouflage covers both the front and rear sections of the vehicle, suggesting that these will be the areas most heavily reworked in terms of styling.

The front fascia appears to be the main focus of the update. The concentration of camo wrap indicates significant changes to the bumper, likely redesigned with more sculpted shapes and larger air intakes to give the SUV a stronger road presence. The headlights and signature Alfa Romeo “trilobo” grille are expected to remain close to their current form, though some details may be borrowed from the new Alfa Romeo Junior to unify the brand’s design language.

Overall, the styling update aims to give the new Tonale a more aggressive, mature look. The restyling is primarily intended to sustain the model’s sales performance and strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive compact SUV segment. Even the wheels, partially concealed under camouflage, hint at the arrival of new designs. Smaller updates are also expected for the side skirts and rear end, rounding out the exterior evolution.

As for the powertrain lineup, no specific details have emerged yet. However, some updates are likely, in line with the broader optimization planned for the facelift. Information about the cabin also remains scarce, but upgrades to onboard technology are to be expected. Improvements could include a revamped infotainment system, enhanced driver assistance features, and possibly tweaks to the chassis, one of the weak points highlighted by customers of the current model.