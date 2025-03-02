Dodge Demon 170 vs Tesla Model S Plaid: drag race | Video

When it comes to drag racing we are of course assured that it is always about thrills, and this time the comparison is really special. The guys at DragTimes compared two cars that represent the highest point of technology and power. We are talking about the Dodge Demon 170 and the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack. A duel between the power and roar of a supercharged V8 and the quiet power of electric motors, where every tenth of a second can make a difference.

Dodge and Tesla competed in a drag race

On this occasion we talk about the quality of the comparison organized by the DragTimes people. In fact, the authors of the well-known YouTube channel put one in front of the other two of the most incisive cars in terms of acceleration from a standing start: the Dodge Demon 170 and the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack.

So let us briefly review the main features of the two cars being compared on this special occasion. The Dodge Demon 170 enjoys the portentous thrust of a supercharged 6.2 V8 engine, which delivers 1025 maximum horsepower, on what appears to be an unknown weight at the moment.

The data sheet highlights its ability to cover 400 meters in 8.91 seconds. Performance that is only achieved by managing the start-up phases as well as possible, with the car soaring and the front wheels off the ground. In real-world scenarios, it is not easy to achieve maximum efficiency in the field. A problem that does not arise for the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack, which is ready to sprint with great ease in a more natural way, thanks to its four-wheel drive. Here the thrust comes from three electric motors, which combine to produce 1020 hp of maximum power, on a weight of 2,237 kg.

Emotional curiosity about the “duel” between the two cars

In today’s comparison, sensory dominance undoubtedly lies with the more carnal, authentic, and sonorous Dodge Demon 170. Will its endothermic energy kit be enough to prevail over the electron vigor of the Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack? On paper, it might even impose itself, giving primacy to piston technology, in the quarter-mile standing start challenge, but we all know how hard Elon Musk’s sedan really is to beat in such confrontations, even for cars better equipped in power-to-weight ratio.

Seeing them compete in the quarter mile arouses curiosity, although that is certainly not the best criterion for evaluating the quality of cars. The reasoning applies even more so to those with a high performance index, where the analysis should be done on a broader scale, giving due emphasis to the emotional component as well, which becomes especially important when the goal is to really succeed in making the consumers who choose the car feel emotions.

The question is obviously rather obvious, who will prevail in the multiple match of this battery of drag races on the wet asphalt ribbon at Bradenton Motorsports Park? Of course, we won’t anticipate anything. Only the video will give you the answers. Want to know how the drag race turned out? Click the play button on the video.