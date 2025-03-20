Dodge Charger Sixpack will arrive sooner than expected

The new Dodge Charger Sixpack will mount the powerful Hurricane engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six.

Highly anticipated Dodge Charger Sixpack: could advance debut timing

The wait for the Dodge Charger Sixpack, or also called as ‘the latest incarnation of the legendary American muscle car,’ is getting shorter and shorter. Dodge seems to have accelerated the pace to please true ‘traditionalist’ enthusiasts who still want to feel the power of an internal combustion engine.

The beating heart of the Charger Sixpack will be the new Hurricane engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine designed to deliver thrilling performance. This choice responds to the desire of many purists who are not yet ready to embrace the transition to electric, as evidenced by reactions to the Daytona electric version.

According to Mopar Insiders, the launch of the Charger Sixpack could be brought forward by about five months. This decision would be motivated by strong demand from customers, eager to get their hands on the gasoline version of this automotive icon.

The Dodge Charger Sixpack between regulations, politics and passion for the combustion engine

In addition, it appears that recent changes in U.S. emissions regulations have prompted Dodge to accelerate its production schedule. The company wants to ensure that it can offer the Charger Sixpack to a wider audience before any future restrictions can limit its availability.

The anticipated launch of the Dodge Charger Sixpack is a strong signal from Dodge that it is listening to its customers and adapting to changing market needs. With its powerful Hurricane engine and iconic design, the Charger Sixpack is poised to win over a new generation of muscle car enthusiasts.

The future of the Dodge Charger Sixpack is intertwined with U.S. political dynamics. President-elect Donald Trump has signaled his intention to review electric vehicle incentives and emissions regulations. This potential policy shift could cause automakers, including Dodge, to reconsider their production strategies, balancing the supply of electric and internal combustion models.

Dodge, after bidding farewell to its iconic V8 engines with the end of production of previous Charger and Challenger generations, is preparing to introduce the Charger Sixpack 2025. Initially planned for late next year, the latest rumors suggest an earlier launch, with arrival on the market scheduled for early summer.

Hurricane, anticipation and mystery over launch

Its Hurricane engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six, available in two power variants: 420 horsepower for the standard version and 550 horsepower for the high-performance version. Although the official price has not yet been announced, expectations are high, positioning the Sixpack as one of the most desirable muscle cars on the market.

Despite rumors of an anticipated launch, Dodge has not yet provided official confirmation. A spokesman for the brand, contacted by Car and Driver, maintained an evasive stance. However, a section of Dodge’s official website gives an indication of when the new generation of Charger will be released: the two-door electric version is scheduled to arrive in late 2024, while the four-door variant is expected to arrive in early 2025.

The uncertainty about the Charger Sixpack’s launch date adds further interest to this model, which represents a turning point for Dodge in the muscle car landscape.