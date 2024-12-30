Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: the 8-second monster shaking supercars (Video)

The future of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is currently rather uncertain, but what no one has any doubt about is that this SUV has left a decidedly indelible mark on the performance car industry. With a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of delivering more than 700 horsepower in the standard version, the Durango Hellcat is already a tough car to deal with. But what happens when you push the throttle beyond all limits?

More than 1,200 horsepower for a Durango SRT Hellcat

The future of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, a powerful and versatile SUV, as we anticipated, currently remains unsure. Probably, only those directly involved have the information that many people would like to know, of course we are talking about Dodge and the Stellantis group. Since there is no news at the moment, we can still continue to appreciate the existing examples on the market, or those that are being created, such as this particular Durango SRT Hellcat with a bright blue livery.

This SUV is quite famous for its outstanding performance, so much so that it can compete with supercars in acceleration. Its exact power output is not known, but it seems that this car may exceed 1,200 horsepower. Although the news may be quite shocking, these are only speculations, as the true performance of these vehicles is often kept hidden.

Supercar equipment and performance

Those who love this kind of car, particularly the Dodge Hellcat, are probably aware that under the hood of this SUV is a magnificent supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. This powertrain delivers a maximum torque of 875 Nm and an output of 720 horsepower, granting the vehicle the ability to reach a top speed of 290 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

It is also important to point out that these figures are those officially declared by the automaker, without any kind of modification to the vehicle, so we are talking about the basic Dodge model. Despite this, it is well known that many cars, once modified, manage to exceed the performance declared by the manufacturer. The following video shows a fairly clear example of what we are talking about. In fact, we can see an over-modified Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat that, with its performance, could strike fear into the best speed cars.

Before learning about the video, probably some expected that this Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, driven by such a determined owner, could break the speed record at Capitol Raceway in Maryland. Unfortunately, it certainly appears that this was not the case. Despite this, it is still an extremely fast car, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a truly astounding time. This noted figure certainly makes it outperform many luxury and perhaps even more internationally known SUVs. Unfortunately, the precise time taken by the car to travel a quarter mile cannot be clearly read in the video. In any case, for enthusiasts, watching this short film will certainly be worthwhile, with accelerations that we are certainly not used to seeing very frequently.