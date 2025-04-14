Dodge Durango: current version could be produced until 2028

According to rumors coming directly from overseas, specifically from the specialized website Mopar Insiders, production of the current generation (initials WD) of the Dodge Durango could extend far beyond initial expectations, potentially reaching as late as 2028. This news, which began to gain traction following a conference call with suppliers held in late March, could mean a major shift away from previous plans that called for the model’s life cycle to end by 2026.

Possible return of the V8 HEMI

The Dodge Durango, originally launched in late 2010 and available in dealerships starting in January 2011, has quickly established itself as a staple for the Dodge brand. Produced at the Detroit Jefferson plant (now part of the Stellantis Detroit Assembly Complex – Jefferson), sharing the production line with the Jeep Grand Cherokee, this SUV has been able to win over audiences with its versatility, spaciousness and, most importantly, its powerful available powertrains. Over the years, the Durango has undergone two major aesthetic and technical updates, in 2014 and 2021, keeping up with the times and needs.

One of the notions that has generated the most excitement about this potential production extension concerns the future of the famous HEMI engine. Initially, Dodge had communicated its intention to discontinue production of Durango versions equipped with the powerful HEMI V8 after 2025, leaving the Pentastar V6 engine as the only available option for the 2026 model year. Nevertheless, new rumors seem to suggest a change of heart on the manufacturer’s part. The updated plan, if confirmed, would mean that lovers of brute performance and the unmistakable sound of the V8 will be able to continue buying a HEMI-powered Dodge Durango until at least model year 2028.

Impact of U.S. policy

U.S. politics is undergoing a transitional phase that could have significant repercussions for automakers’ propulsion strategies. The Trump administration, with its strong opposition to electric vehicle mandates and downward revision of previously established emissions reduction targets, is creating a less stringent environment for the transition to all-electric mobility.

This new dynamic gives manufacturers such as Dodge more leeway to continue to focus on what a substantial portion of their most loyal customer base wants: large, high-performance vehicles powered by gasoline thermal engines. The appeal of rugged, powerful SUVs capable of offering space and towing capacity remains strong, especially in the North American market.

Durango still remains a first choice

Contractual agreements made in 2023 between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Stellantis initially envisioned the debut of the new generation of the Dodge Durango, internally identified with the design code D6U, for the year 2027. However, recent updates indicate a postponement of this important innovation, with a launch now expected no earlier than 2029. This time postponement implies that the current generation of the Dodge Durango will continue to be the primary option for consumers looking for a muscular SUV.

Despite the fact that the platform on which the current Durango is based is now quite old, dating back to 2010, the model has continued to record substantial sales volumes. During 2023, 69,195 units were registered, a number that declined slightly in 2024 to 59,358. However, figures for the first quarter of 2025 show significant numbers, with Dodge having already delivered 13,701 Durangos to the U.S. market.