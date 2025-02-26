Dodge Durango Hellcat, illegal trouble persists with deceptive marketing

A promised limited edition of the Dodge Durango Hellcat was not transparent. With this had created a veil of enthusiasm to try to own this most exclusive model and thus convincing many to make the purchase of the same. This affair is likely to have a negative impact on the image of Dodge, a brand known for its powerful and iconic cars. The loss of customer confidence could affect future sales, especially in an increasingly competitive market.

Dodge’s promised exclusivity marketing strategies not transparent

The super exclusivity and power of the Dodge Durango Hellcat, a 710-horsepower SUV, had generated a wave of enthusiasm among fans of the American Stellantis brand. The idea of a limited edition, with production planned for only one year, had turned this vehicle into an object of desire, a truly rare and almost unique collector’s item. However, statements by Tim Kuniskis, former Dodge CEO, that had fueled these expectations were counterproductive for the company.

And so, all these promises of exclusivity and marketing strategies for a limited edition Durango Hellcat had prompted many buyers to finalize their purchase, convinced that they were investing in a rare vehicle with a value that was bound to grow. But when Dodge resumed production of the Durango Hellcat, the promises of exclusivity were shattered, sparking anger and disappointment among customers.

The words of Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge at the time, had been unequivocal. Production of the Durango Hellcat would be limited to the year 2021 only. “When we switch to orders for the 2022 model year, the Durango Hellcat will be gone. You only get one chance,” Kuniskis had declared. This promise of exclusivity had turned the SUV into a cult object to be owned at all costs.

Deceptive marketing Dodge exclusivity ends up in court

The matter has ended up in courtrooms, where a group of buyers filed a lawsuit against Dodge, accusing the automaker of deceptive marketing and breach of contract. The mediation stages did not result in a settlement, and now the legal battle is set to flare up again.

Buyers claim to have suffered economic harm, as the resale value of their Durango Hellcat has decreased due to the resumption of production. They also complain of moral damage, feeling betrayed by a brand that had promised exclusivity and prestige.

However, Dodge is not willing to give in easily. The company defends itself by claiming that none of the plaintiffs have proven that they purchased the Durango Hellcat solely because of its rarity. In addition, Dodge claims that marketing strategies did not have a decisive impact on the customers’ purchase decision.

The automaker justifies resuming production in 2023 with a technical reason. Technological advances have enabled Dodge to meet emission standards that were initially considered insurmountable. As a result, the company seized the opportunity to bring the model back into production, giving a wider audience the chance to own this powerful SUV. Dodge’s official website reveals for 2025 the Durango Hellcat available in as many as three variants.

And the current situation then, despite attempts at resolution, the legal dispute between Dodge and buyers of the Durango Hellcat is now back in the hands of the court system.