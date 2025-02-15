New Dodge Demon 170 falls victim to devastating flood

The Dodge Challenger Demon 170 represents the final, extraordinary chapter of the legendary American muscle car, a masterpiece capable of delivering hypercar performance with unmistakable Dodge DNA. With production limited to just 3,300 units, every lost example is a true tragedy for enthusiasts. The unit featured in this article fell victim to a flood and tells a particularly painful story.

Dodge Challenger Demon 170: a flood-damaged example goes to auction

The fate of this Demon was uniquely cruel: instead of ending its life on track or road like many of its siblings, it was overwhelmed by water when it was still practically new. This rare example is now headed for auction at the Copart facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The condition of the vehicle tells an unmistakable story. Unlike most flood-damaged cars, there is no visible waterline, but the cabin completely covered in mud and the condensation-fogged instrument cluster suggest that the car was almost completely submerged. A Carfax check reveals that the vehicle had only traveled 30 miles, and the presence of protective plastic on seats and steering wheel shows it had just left the dealership when it was overtaken by water. The incident likely occurred during Hurricane Helen, which struck North Carolina in September 2024.

The engine bay also shows clear signs of immersion. While the engine might be salvageable if it wasn’t running during the flooding, the car’s extensive electronic systems have almost certainly suffered irreparable damage. The most likely future for this Demon will be as a valuable source of spare parts, as a complete restoration, even if technically possible, would require a prohibitive investment. For interested parties, the vehicle is currently up for auction on Copart.