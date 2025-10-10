Dodge delivers new Attitude R/T with Mopar accessories to contest winner in Mexico

Stellantis Mexico: Mariana Botas is the winner of the all-new Dodge Attitude R/T!

A new Attitude R/T con accesorios Mopar

October 7, 2025, Mexico City – On October 3, Dodge officially delivered the Attitude R/T with Mopar accessories to Mariana Botas, one of the contestants on Mexico’s most famous reality show, who, through a fun contest, won one of Dodge’s most important and best-selling vehicles in Mexico.

“The Dodge Attitude R/T is made for those who want to experience radical change and for those of us who don’t give up at the first hurdle, who know that changing your attitude is the key to winning. My Dodge Attitude R/T is more than just a car; it has Mopar accessories that make it more powerful, versatile, and give it an imposing, sporty look,” said Mariana Botas excitedly.

Dodge Attitude R/T is synonymous with evolution, as this new generation was developed to offer a larger, safer, more powerful, and more technologically advanced vehicle.

It stands out for its modern, cutting-edge design, 168 hp turbo engine that makes every trip feel sporty, spacious cabin with premium materials, and technical and safety features that have positioned it as one of the 10 best-selling compact sedans in Mexico.

It is important to note that the Dodge Attitude R/T can be customized through the Mopar brand, which offers a wide range of high-quality accessories that maintain the factory warranty.

Available in 3 versions: