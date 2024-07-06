Dodge Day brings American muscle cars to the shores of Lake Garda

Dodge Europe has released images from “Dodge Day 2024”, a special event that brought together more than 120 Dodge models on the shores of Lake Garda in Lazise, Italy. Organized by the cultural association “Dodge Challenger Team Italia”, one of the largest Dodge enthusiast communities in Italy, the event took place on Sunday, June 16, and saw the participation of over 300 people fueled by a genuine passion for iconic American muscle cars.

Dodge Day 2024: more than 120 brand vehicles on the shores of Lake Garda for a special event

In addition to the fantastic cars on display and celebrated, Italian fans had the opportunity to be part of Dodge Europe’s communication projects, hosting Brand Ambassador Ida Zetterström, NHRA Top Fuel Racer and European Top Fuel Champion 2023. She was warmly welcomed by the community, arriving in Lazise aboard a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Red Eye: Ida’s meeting with the local community will be featured in a special chapter of the upcoming episode of the web series IN//OUT – Season 2.

After taking photos, signing autographs, and spending very enjoyable moments with Italian Dodge fans, Ida was also named an honorary member of the Dodge Challenger Team Italia by the association’s board. One of the day’s highlights was the parade of all the cars, led by Ida’s Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Photos of this memorable moment, taken on the winding roads along Lake Garda, achieved notable success on Dodge Europe’s Instagram channel, reaching a vast number of new social media followers.

“Dodge fan communities in Europe have enormous and untapped potential in terms of brand communication. They also offer a genuine and effective opportunity to build and maintain direct conversations with our customers, both online and during events like the Italian Dodge Day,” said Luca Vernoli, Marketing Communications Manager for Dodge & Ram Trucks in Enlarged Europe.

The American brand of Stellantis is now preparing for the debut of the world’s first electric muscle car, the Dodge Charger Daytona. Its official debut has been postponed by 90 days, following some electrical issues during final testing. In 2025, the internal combustion version of the new generation Charger will also debut in the American market.