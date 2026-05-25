Dodge Copperhead emerges as the spiritual successor to the Viper

Reports say Dodge is developing a flagship sports car called the Copperhead, with long, low and sleek proportions. According to Car and Driver, the model could show enough visual and technical radicalism to become the spiritual successor to the Viper without carrying its name.

Dodge prepares the Copperhead as a radical new American sports car

The project belongs to the new-model roadmap Stellantis announced for the coming years and revives a name Dodge already used nearly thirty years ago on a concept car originally conceived as a more accessible alternative to the Viper. The current interpretation, however, appears aimed at a much more extreme performance position than the 1990s project.

Car and Driver described a car intended for far more aggressive use than a conventional road-going coupe, even though it may share some technical links with the Dodge Charger platform. The hood could feature a large S-duct, a pronounced central bulge and additional air vents, while the intakes behind the rear wheels would likely help cool the braking system.

At the rear, a large wing would reinforce the radical sports-car character, while the exhaust outlets would confirm the presence of a combustion engine, a detail that matters in a period when many performance cars are moving toward electrification.

Dodge has not released official powertrain details yet, but a V8 would fit the brand’s tradition and the world of American muscle cars better than any other option. The lineup could also include several power levels, with a possible SRT version at the top.

The Copperhead would not inherit the Viper’s legendary V10, but it could play a similar emotional role in the lineup by bringing back a visceral sports car with no concessions to rationality in a market increasingly shaped by electrification.

For Dodge, the Copperhead could become one of its most important launches of the next few years. The model would test whether buyers still want an American sports car built around combustion power, extreme styling and an uncompromising character.