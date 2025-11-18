Dodge Charger station wagon: a striking concept imagining its future direction

Stellantis is working to restore order to its North American strategy after the questionable decisions made by the previous management team, focusing above all on the key brands for the U.S. market: Jeep, Ram and Dodge. Among the clearest signs of this shift are the return of Tim Kuniskis and the surprising reversal on the Hemi V8, which is now set to return to production.

Dodge Charger Wagon imagined as a bold return of the Magnum spirit

In this atmosphere of renewed American identity, digital artist Nikita Chuicko, known online as kelsonik, has imagined a new evolution of the current Dodge Charger. Using the fastback and sedan versions as a base, he created a striking reinterpretation of the model in the form of a station wagon.

His work is built around a simple yet intriguing idea: adding a third body style to the Charger lineup, reviving the spirit of the Dodge Magnum, the muscular family wagon produced between 2005 and 2008 on the historic LX platform. In Chuicko’s concept, the new wagon could even be powered by an electric system, given that the reference model used is the Charger Daytona. However, there’s nothing stopping anyone from imagining a widebody version with a combustion engine, based on the Sixpack or even the Daytona itself.

The most authentic nod to the Magnum, of course, would be a variant equipped with the revived Hemi V8, an engine that, under the hood of a large family wagon, would bring back an icon of American automotive culture. It’s an idea that would appeal to many enthusiasts, especially those who miss high-performance station wagons in a market now dominated almost entirely by SUVs and crossovers.

Realistically, however, a Dodge Charger station wagon has very little chance of making it to production. In North America, the wagon segment has all but disappeared, replaced by SUVs and minivans, and in Europe Dodge doesn’t have the kind of following that would justify such a model. Still, the render is highly convincing and keeps alive the dream for those who haven’t given up on the idea of performance-oriented wagons.