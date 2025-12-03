Dodge Charger Scat Pack SIXPACK production kicks off in Canada

The muscle car world has achieved a glorious, noisy victory. Production of the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is officially underway at the Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) in Ontario, Canada, with the very first unit having rolled off the line. This marks the beginning of the end for the agonizing wait, as Stellantis has promised these first Chargers will be hitting dealer showrooms later this December.

This launch is a moment of immense pride, particularly for the Canadian operations. Trevor Longley, President and CEO of Stellantis Canada, highlighted the significance: “Today is a proud day for Stellantis, the Dodge brand, and our Canadian team as we celebrate the launch of the all-new Dodge Charger Scat Pack powered by the SIXPACK engine”.

The company is so confident in demand for the new lineup, which includes the Scat Pack, R/T, the electric Charger Daytona, and even the Chrysler minivan, that they have announced the return of a third shift and 1,500 new jobs starting early next year.

For performance fans who still believe a muscle car needs a throaty internal combustion engine and not just silent torque, the true celebration is the SIXPACK motor. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear emphasized that this is the “next great step” in launching the new multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup, beginning with the 550 HP SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack.

SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack

This new Charger platform is being hailed as a true “multi-energy” solution, allowing customers the freedom to choose between the pure battery-electric versions or the gasoline-powered SIXPACK engines based on their lifestyle. A refreshing change from brands pushing a singular, electric agenda.

As McAlear proudly noted, the new Charger range, assembled by Unifor-represented employees in Windsor, is already stacking up accolades, including a Ward’s 10 Best Propulsion Systems award. Now, with the SIXPACK production starting, Dodge is finally delivering the power and choice customers have been craving.