Dodge Charger: new muscle car design blends heritage and innovation

Dodge is bringing the Charger back to Europe with a range that combines electric propulsion and gasoline engines. The brand will rely on official importer KW Automotive and its authorized dealer network for distribution across the Old Continent, while Iron Parts and Services BV will handle spare parts.

Dodge Charger returns to Europe with electric and Hurricane power

The sixth generation of the American muscle car retains imposing proportions and a design approach that does not abandon the theatrical spirit of the past, while adopting updated aerodynamic solutions. The wide, low-slung body keeps an immediately recognizable silhouette. On the electric Daytona version, the front R-Wing adds a functional element that allows air to pass through the nose while recalling the historic Charger Daytona.

The LED light signature stretches across the full width of the front end, while the rear brings back the “ring of fire” taillights in a modern interpretation. On both sides, the illuminated Fratzog stands out as a clear visual signature. Dodge used this symbol between 1962 and 1976, and today it identifies the brand’s high-performance models.

The electric Daytona range offers two power levels. The R/T delivers 536 hp, while the Scat Pack reaches 670 hp thanks to all-wheel drive. Dodge describes it as the most powerful and fastest AWD muscle car currently available.

The gasoline-powered SIXPACK versions use the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine, offered with 420 hp in the R/T and 550 hp in the Scat Pack. These models stand out through a Performance hood and a series of specific design details. Gasoline Scat Pack models also offer features aimed at a more engaging driving experience, including a selectable rear-wheel-drive mode, Line Lock, and Launch Control.

Inside, the layered dashboard and sculpted center console host large digital displays that push the cabin into a more technological dimension. The layout draws inspiration from the 1968 Charger, but translates that heritage through modern materials and a cockpit-style approach.

The Attitude Adjustment system introduces 64-color ambient lighting that can react to the vehicle’s dynamic events. Customization options include Petrol Blue leather Performance seats with Digital Slash perforation and red stitching, along with alternatives in black leather and suede or Demonic Red upholstery.

All European versions will arrive with standard all-wheel drive and will be available in two-door coupé and four-door sedan configurations.