Stellantis ready to adapt to Trump’s new trade policies and EV stance

Stellantis declares itself ready to respond effectively to the commercial and industrial policy changes announced by Donald Trump. The automotive company expressed this position following the new U.S. president’s threats to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Stellantis ready to adapt to new U.S. policies

As the parent company of iconic American brands like Chrysler and Jeep, Stellantis produces a significant portion of its vehicles for the U.S. market in facilities located in Mexico and Canada. Despite the potential challenges these measures might pose, the company views favorably Trump‘s emphasis on policies designed to strengthen U.S. manufacturing, describing them as “extremely positive.”

During his inaugural speech on Monday, Trump expressed his historically critical position toward electric vehicles. One of his first actions was the revocation of a 2021 executive order, signed by former president Joe Biden, which set a goal of having 50% of new vehicles sold in the States powered by electric propulsion by 2030.

These decisions represent a significant shift in U.S. energy and industrial policies, influencing both production priorities and market strategies of major automakers. Stellantis, with its vast experience and global presence, declares itself ready to adapt to this new regulatory context, while continuing to maintain a strong commitment to innovation and competitiveness.

Facing an evolving landscape, the Group emphasizes its support for initiatives that promote domestic production growth, highlighting the importance of effective collaboration with the government to meet the new demands of the American market.

Stellantis can only show itself determined to balance traditional market demands with the transition toward sustainable technologies, without losing sight of its long-term strategic objectives. The Trump administration will certainly not be immune from important compromises with the Group in the coming months and years of the tycoon’s mandate at the White House.