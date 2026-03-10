Dodge Charger and Durango AWD: real muscle cars don’t hibernate

Most high-performance cars spend winter staring at garage walls. Dodge looked at that tradition and, predictably, told it to get lost. The 2026 Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango both come standard with intelligent all-wheel-drive systems engineered to keep the muscle car experience fully alive when temperatures drop and roads get difficult. Snow, ice, slush: none of it is enough to dial back what these vehicles are built to do.

“AWD transforms Dodge performance vehicles from three-season to all-season vehicles” said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. The pitch is simple: Dodge character, available to customers nationwide, twelve months a year, no excuses.

On the Charger side, AWD is standard across the entire 2026 lineup, the Scat Pack with the Sixpack engine, the R/T running the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane I-6, and the fully electric Daytona Scat Pack. Stellantis engineers designed the drivetrains to distribute the right amount of torque to each axle in real time, with torque split configurations that shift depending on which drive mode the driver selects. The Charger’s modes include Auto/Eco (40/60 front-to-rear), Wet/Snow (a dead-even 50/50), Sport (30/70), and a full RWD option pushing 100% of torque to the rear.

The electric Daytona Scat Pack adds Track, Drag, and the gloriously named Drift/Donut mode to the list, which locks the car into rear-wheel drive with variable traction control intervention. Dodge named a drive mode “Donut”.

Wet/Snow mode on all Charger variants locks torque distribution at 50/50, softens shift points, and reduces steering effort. A genuinely useful setup for low-grip surfaces that doesn’t ask you to pretend the car suddenly became a sensible crossover.

The Durango brings a different kind of AWD logic to the table. Standard on all HEMI V8 models, including the GT HEMI AWD, the SRT Hellcat, and the unhinged SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, the system continuously varies front-to-rear torque split based on driving demands. In Sport mode, the split goes 35/65; in Track mode, 30/70. Models equipped with the Tow N Go package add a two-speed transfer case with electronic shift and a 2.72 low-range ratio, delivering a best-in-class towing capacity of 8,700 pounds.

Dodge’s Custom mode, available on the Charger, lets drivers fine-tune nearly every performance parameter, from torque distribution and shift paddle behavior to steering weight. It’s the kind of feature that turns a commute into a personal engineering project.