Dodge Charger and Challenger anti-theft device: the new Start Defender debuts for HEMI Day

Direct Connection, the Dodge performance parts brand, is introducing a new Start Defender theft-deterrent system for 2018 to 2023 model-year Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger muscle cars, just in time for HEMI Day on April 26.

HEMI Day, celebrated each year by Dodge enthusiasts on April 26 (4/26), honors the legendary 426-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 “Elephant” engine that was introduced in 1964.

The Direct Connection Start Defender system provides an incremental theft-deterrent option for owners of modern-performance-era Dodge Charger and Challenger vehicles powered by the HEMI engine. The Start Defender system helps protect prized HEMI-powered muscle cars by building on existing security features from Dodge, such as a factory-installed security alarm, including a Deluxe alarm for Scat Pack and SRT models, as well as Key Programming Lockdown, which helps prevent unauthorized programming of new key fobs.

“The Direct Connection Start Defender theft-deterrent system is another tool to help HEMI-powered Dodge Charger and Challenger owners protect their muscle cars and have a little more peace of mind,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “The Dodge Direct Connection portfolio continues to grow, and there’s no better time to rollout a product like Start Defender than on the eve of HEMI Day.”

The Direct Connection Start Defender is a CAN-based starting circuit interrupt system that lets vehicle owners set two-factor authentication for the starting circuit of their Dodge Charger or Challenger. Two-factor authentication is set via a button sequence chosen by the vehicle owner. The vehicle will only start when the correct button sequence is entered and authenticated.

Start Defender features a private, encrypted Wi-Fi network with a website to both set up and manage the system. Only the Start Defender system owner can reset the device. Up to four different button sequences are available so multiple drivers can access the system. Start Defender can also be configured to allow access for multiple drivers, and the system can be enabled or disabled during a variety of activities where the owner cannot enter the button sequence, such as car wash visits, valet parking, trips to the dealership for service and more.

The system includes an external relay control, and the hood switch can activate a relay-controlled 12V device, allowing sirens or other warning devices to be connected and controlled. The Start Defender system can be installed by a mechanic or also self-installed with no special tools needed. The system does not damage or alter any original equipment systems.

The Start Defender theft-deterrent system is now available through Wesley Motorsports as a licensed Direct Connection product, at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $695. For additional product details and ordering information, visit DCPerformance.com.