Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat vs Tesla Model S Plaid: who wins the drag race?

The Dodge Challenger will soon be replaced by the new generation of Dodge Charger, the eighth, which includes both electric and combustion engine versions. The first to debut on the market will be the electric version, the Daytona, which has already received a fair amount of criticism due to its “fake” sound. At the end of 2025, the new Charger with a combustion engine will debut. As for the Challenger, no new models are planned. Despite this, this model continues to make headlines thanks to drag races, where it can be said to be one of the best in this field. As often happens, the Challenger SRT Hellcat is compared with electric vehicles, such as the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat vs Tesla Model S Plaid: who will win between the combustion engine and the electric one?

The YouTube channel Drag Racing and Car Stuff has published a video featuring the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat challenging several cars, including a Ford Mustang S550 and a Tesla Model S Plaid. The first challenge pitted the Challenger SRT Hellcat against the burgundy Mustang S550, which saw the Dodge car defeat the S550. Then it was the Model S Plaid’s turn to challenge the American muscle car.

The battle was certainly epic, and the audience in the stands at Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana appreciated it very much. The challenge saw the dark blue Tesla Model S Plaid take off better thanks to its torque and AWD configuration, but the Dodge didn’t give up.

At the end of the video, there was also another memorable challenge that saw the SRT Hellcat face off against a Ford Fairmont or Mercury Zephyr in a drag race. What were the results of the last two races of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat? We don’t want to tell you too much, and we invite you to watch the video below to find out.