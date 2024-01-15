Dodge Challenger loses title as best-selling muscle car in the USA in 2023

In the context of modern muscle cars, the Dodge Challenger has long been a formidable contender, often challenging the Ford Mustang in a sales supremacy battle. However, this iconic rivalry’s chapter closed when the Challenger ended its production in December, thus relinquishing its longstanding title to the Mustang.

In the American muscle car market, 2023 sales data marked a significant shift. The Ford Mustang claimed the top spot, recording a notable 21.2 percent increase in sales in the year’s last quarter. This success formidably positioned the Mustang in first place, with 48,605 units sold throughout the year.

In stark contrast, the Dodge Challenger, in its final act, experienced a decline in sales, with a 26 percent decrease in the last quarter, bringing the total units sold to 44,960 for the year. This marks a departure from its previous advantage over the Mustang in 2021, highlighting a shift in consumer preferences.

Despite a significant increase in sales towards the year’s end, the Chevrolet Camaro placed a distant third throughout this competition. Concluding its production year, the Camaro recorded 31,028 units sold, remaining behind both the Mustang and Challenger in the initial comparison. Although the Dodge Challenger may have suffered a decrease in sales, its impact on the automotive landscape is indelible. As this historic rivalry nears its end, Dodge seeks to advance in the two-door muscle car war against the Mustang with its new Charger.

The next generation of the Dodge Charger will be available in both four-door and two-door models, giving customers the option to choose between a fully electric powertrain or a twin-turbo inline-six-cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE). This represents a stark departure from Ford Mustang’s latest offering: 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four turbo engines or 5.0-liter naturally aspirated “Coyote” V8s.

With the Challenger’s retirement and the Camaro’s temporary farewell, the Mustang becomes the last heir of muscle cars. However, Chevrolet seems to hint at a possible Camaro comeback. The conclusion of the V8 muscle car war marks the beginning of a new era in the automotive industry, where emission regulations and government rulings constantly push toward evolution and innovation, ensuring the modern muscle car can continue to progress.