Dodge Challenger: Japanese tuner reveals its version with a wild bodykit

The Dodge Challenger naturally lends itself to modifications. Not because it needs them, but because of the evident trend. This car is also very popular in Japan, where many enjoy customizing it. For instance, Coast Motoring has showcased its aesthetic tuning, creating a uniquely impactful specimen.

The car made its debut in this guise at the Tokyo Auto Salon, where it earned a fair share of attention among other offerings. This is thanks to its wild bodykit, further highlighted by the matte silver finish of the body. The front, in this configuration, gains an even more powerful and aggressive look, not just because of the treatment of individual elements, but also due to its increased physical and expressive width. Here, the nose seems to bite the asphalt with greater intensity compared to the standard model. Of course, this affects its elegance, which is not the strong point of the American muscle car anyway.

An enormous air vent stands out on the engine hood, useful for cooling the 6.2-liter V8 engine with air. The modifications to the sides are vigorous, with immense wheel arches covering the gigantic wheels. The chrome exhausts, protruding sideways, complement the interpretation, at least in terms of profile.

The car presents “coach doors”, like on some Rolls-Royces, ensuring a wow effect. At the rear, modifications include changes to the bumper, coupled with the addition of a new diffuser and a fairly pronounced spoiler on the rear hood. The lighting units have been darkened, like the front ones. Significant changes have also been made to the interior, where the design becomes more striking. There is no news of modifications to the propulsion system.