Dodge Challengers and Chargers vs Ford Mustangs: who wins the drag races?

Last year, Ford came out swinging with the seventh generation 2024 S650 Mustang, available in EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse trims. The latter two pack the potent 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood. This year, Dodge gives them something electric such as the 496-hp and 670-hp eighth-generation Charger Daytona R/T or Scat Pack.

They’re not direct rivals anymore because the Charger fastback coupe is now larger and heavier than the Ford Mustang. Of course, owners will still pit them against each other once the Charger Daytonas hit dealerships. Additionally, starting in 2025, there will be a Charger Sixpack with two and four doors and up to 550 horsepower, powered by a 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbocharged inline-six engine.

Dodge Challengers and Chargers vs Ford Mustangs: who will win the drag races?

The “old” Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger coupes, along with the Charger sedans, are still around and ready to prove they’re not obsolete. The YouTube channel Drag Racing and Car Stuff showcased a showdown between the Ford and Dodge muscle cars.

In the video, a Ford Mustang GT S550 is first seen challenging a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Thanks to a lightning-fast start, the Hellcat took control of the race with the first win (10.31s vs 10.79s).

Later, another Hellcat raced against a Ford Mustang GT, which had a perfect start but had to give up the top step of the podium to the Dodge (10.91s vs 11.85s). Next up was a Charger. This model challenged a Ford Mustang SN95 New Edge. Again, it was the Dodge that took home the win with a time of 10.45s versus 11.17s. Finally, a blue Dodge Charger faced off against a black fifth-generation S-197 II Ford Mustang and took the best winning time of the night: 10.04s versus 11.09s. A tough night for Blue Oval fans.