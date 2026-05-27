Dodge brings the Durango SRT Hellcat Red Fury to Mexico

Dodge has introduced the Durango SRT Hellcat Red Fury Edition in Mexico, a special series limited to 55 units built at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit and reserved exclusively for the Mexican market. Pricing starts at 2,174,900 pesos, equal to about $116,000 USD at current exchange rates. The limited production run and single-market distribution make this edition one of the most exclusive Durango Hellcat versions ever created by the brand.

Dodge launches limited Durango Hellcat Red Fury Edition in Mexico

The mechanical base remains that of the standard Durango SRT Hellcat, built around the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 producing 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. Dodge pairs the engine with the eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddles and an all-wheel-drive system calibrated for high performance.

Dodge Mexico claims 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds at 118 mph and a top speed of 180 mph. Those figures push this three-row SUV closer to muscle-car territory than to the world of traditional family vehicles.

Visually, the Red Fury Edition stands out with Octane Red bodywork combined with a black SRT hood featuring a central air intake and dual heat extractors. The package also includes 20×10-inch Lights Out forged wheels with Pirelli 295/45ZR20 tires, gloss-black mirror caps and exhaust tips, Hellcat badges on the front fenders and a full-width Racetrack LED rear light signature.

According to Dodge, the rear spoiler increases aerodynamic load by 400%, generating around 143 pounds of additional downforce at top speed. The adaptive suspension adjusts steering, transmission, ride setup and torque distribution according to the selected driving mode. The all-wheel-drive system moves from a 40/60 split in Auto mode to as much as 70% of torque sent to the rear axle in Track mode. The Brembo braking system uses 15.8-inch front discs with red six-piston calipers and 13.8-inch rear discs with four-piston calipers.

Inside, the cabin combines black Laguna leather seats with the SRT Hellcat logo, forged carbon fiber trim, a suede headliner and red seat belts. Technology includes the Uconnect 5 system with a 10.1-inch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SRT Performance Pages for monitoring driving data and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with an 825-watt amplifier.