A 777-horsepower Durango might be the savior Dodge deserves

Stellantis is preparing a massive product blitz. Jeep remains the undisputed market queen, but Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram are allegedly launching no fewer than nine new models by 2030.

Chrysler aims to prove it still has a pulse with the Airflow midsize SUV, followed by the Arrow and Arrow Cross. Ram is expanding with the Rampage in North America, while resurrecting the Dakota and the heavy-duty Ramcharger.

Meanwhile, Dodge is desperately trying to survive an existential crisis. The Italian-born Dodge Hornet is officially exiting production, killed off by a brutal combination of import tariffs and sales figures so disastrous they border on performance art. This leaves Dodge’s showroom shockingly empty, occupied only by the new Charger, the upcoming GLH, a promised SRT Copperhead supercar flagship, and the ancient Durango.

The third-generation crossover has been in production since 2011. While normal brands redesign vehicles every six years, Dodge treats the Durango like a stubborn monument, continuously updating its ancient platform instead of replacing it.

For the 2026 model year, the family consists of seven trims divided into GT and SRT Hellcat flavors. Only the base model utilizes the sensible 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The rest of the lineup celebrates pure American displacement. The Hemi-badged GT trims employ a 5.7-liter V8 pushing 395 HP, while the Durango R/T now comes standard with the glorious 392 cubic-inch Hemi V8 making 475 HP. For the true lunatics, the top-tier Durango SRT Hellcat features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 throwing down 710 HP.

Yet, the virtual automotive community thinks Dodge is still holding back. Digital artist Nikita Chuicko, known as kelsonik on social media, decided to bridge the artificial gap between Dodge and Ram by creating a fictional Dodge Durango Rumble Bee SRT.

Dressed in a striking black-and-yellow two-tone livery, this CGI masterpiece imagines a street-legal weapon powered by an upgraded supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pumping out a ridiculous 777 HP and 680 lb-ft of torque.

While the heavy Ramcharger relies on a rugged body-on-frame setup for off-road duties, this unibody Durango Rumble Bee would be lighter, faster, and infinitely better at scaring sports cars at stoplights.