Dodge brings back the Durango R/T and gives the HEMI more power

For the 2026 model year, Dodge is giving the R/T variant the 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 for the first time in its history, creating the Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition, a three-row SUV that positions itself as the most powerful vehicle in its segment under $50,000 before taxes.

Dodge revives the Durango R/T HEMI with even more power

The naturally aspirated V8 delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, figures that translate into a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and an NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds. Those numbers place this SUV in a space that blends high performance with family practicality, with towing capacity rated at 8,700 pounds and a top speed of 160 mph.

Around the engine, Dodge has built a technical package that matches its stated ambitions. The Launch Edition comes standard with adaptive high-performance suspension, red Brembo brakes with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers, an electronic limited-slip differential, a sport exhaust, and drive modes derived from the SRT world.

An eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission handles shifting, with manual control available either through steering-wheel paddles or through the M-gate shifter on the center console. Standard active all-wheel drive continuously distributes torque between the two axles according to driving conditions.

From a styling standpoint, the R/T 392 Launch Edition stands out with body-colored wheel arches, a red “392” badge on the fenders, silver exterior details, and a dedicated rear spoiler. Satin Carbon 20×10-inch wheels wear 295 Pirelli Scorpion Zero Run-Flat tires, while the 2026 color range also introduces the new Green Machine paint. For buyers who want a more aggressive look, the optional Blacktop package adds dark wheels, Eclipse Black exhaust tips, and gloss-black badges.

Inside, the cabin focuses on Nappa leather and Alcantara seats with SRT side bolsters, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a second row with captain’s chairs to improve comfort and space. Dodge says it does not want buyers to choose between sporty driving and everyday usefulness, and it aims to preserve the Durango’s family character even in its most extreme version.

The 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition is already available to order in all fifty US states starting at $49,995.