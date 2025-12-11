New Dodge Durango: here’s what the next generation could look like

Talking about the new Dodge Durango today is anything but premature. The next generation is already on the way, and the first confirmations are coming directly from Detroit. The Jefferson North Assembly Plant will receive an investment of roughly $130 million to prepare for production of the new model, with the line scheduled to start in 2029. The current Durango will therefore remain on the market for several more years, supported by the arrival of the 2026 V8 version, a variant set to draw strong interest from enthusiasts.

New Dodge Durango: digital render imagines the next-generation SUV coming in 2029

Concrete information is still limited, but early reports outline an intriguing direction. The future Durango may retain the V8 that has long defined one of the model’s most recognizable traits. At the same time, the brand is evaluating the Hurricane 3.0 twin-turbo inline-six already used in other Stellantis vehicles. A hybrid option also remains on the table, a possibility that would move the lineup toward greater efficiency without sacrificing the SUV’s traditional character.

There are no official design details yet, but digital creators have already begun filling the gap. A render imagined by Digimods Design shows a bolder, fully refreshed Durango with lines reminiscent of the latest Dodge Charger. The proportions stay close to the current model, yet the overall look suggests a significant step forward in styling. It is not the final design, but the concept succeeds in conveying the idea of an SUV that will continue to play a key role in the Dodge lineup.

The new Durango will arrive at a strategic moment for Stellantis, as the company aims to strengthen Dodge’s presence in the United States. The model will remain one of the brand’s pillars, combining generous size, power and a personality that has never abandoned its roots. The debut is still far off, but anticipation has already begun.